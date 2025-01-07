iHeart St. Louis and Indianapolis President John Beck Retires

iHeartMedia St. Louis and Indianapolis Market and Area President John Beck is stepping down after nearly four years. Beck plans to focus on his media consulting business, John Beck Media Strategies, and remain active in legislative and community involvement.

Beck’s career began at WFFM in Pittsburgh before moving to roles with CBS in Detroit and KKCI in Kansas City. In 1984, he joined the St. Louis market as Senior Vice President and General Manager for KSHE and The Point.

Beck has served on the boards of the NAB and the Missouri Broadcasters Association, where he also chairs the Legislative Affairs Committee.

During his four-decade broadcast career, Beck was recognized with the Distinguished Broadcaster Award from the MBA, Radio Wayne Market Manager of the Year award, and induction into the St. Louis Radio Hall of Fame. He was also honored among America’s Best Radio Managers by Radio Ink and has received lifetime achievement awards for his community work.

Beck stated, “I want to sincerely thank all of my colleagues, St. Louis and Indy leaders, and iHeart corporate leadership for giving me a chance to make a difference. It has been an amazing four years full of accomplishments. I will truly miss working with my iHeart family.”

iHeart Division President John Karpinski stated, “John’s leadership has boosted ratings, enhanced our culture, and improved revenue in both St. Louis and Indianapolis. He has also been a fierce advocate for the radio industry, championing our cause in state capitols and Washington, DC. We appreciate all he has done for us and his communities.”

iHeart was not stated its plans for the market leadership position’s future at this time.