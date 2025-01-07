Q104 Request-a-thon Supports Ohio Families with 38,556 Meals

Audacy Cleveland’s Q104 (WQAL) hosted its second annual Request-a-Thon for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Listeners could request songs of their choice with a $40 donation during a 12-hour broadcast with morning show co-hosts Bill Ryan and Alyssa Rose.

Listener generosity helped provide 38,556 meals to families in need across Northeast Ohio.

Audacy Cleveland Senior Vice President and Market Manager Jeff Miller emphasized, “Supporting our local community is at the heart of everything we do. We couldn’t make an impact without our generous listeners who took initiative and donated to Q104’s Request-a-Thon. Our partnership with Greater Cleveland Food Bank will benefit our neighbors in Northeast Ohio.”

