Mid-West Family Knights Bishop As Business Development VP

Mid-West Family Madison has elevated Lyndsey Bishop to Vice President of Business Development. Bishop, who initially worked with Mid-West Family from 2014 to 2017, returned in 2023 as Director of Digital Operations.

Bishop’s new role will include focus on business growth, new revenue streams, client retention, and recruiting talent.

Bishop said, “The future holds incredible opportunities for us, and I’m eager to help drive the company toward new milestones. My focus will be on driving sales growth, improving client retention, holding our team accountable for outstanding results, and recruiting talented individuals to help us achieve our goals.”

News of Bishop’s advancement follows the promotion of Randy Hawke to cluster General Manager in November.

Mid-West Family Madison President Tom Walker said, “Randy and Lyndsey are both passionate and accomplished professionals who have long been integral to our team. Their new roles will help propel the company forward as we work toward achieving new heights in our commitment to community engagement, creative content, and business growth.”