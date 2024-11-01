Randy Hawke Roosts On Top Of Mid-West Family’s Madison Group

Randy Hawke has been appointed Market Manager at Mid-West Family Marketing Madison. Hawke has been with Mid-West Family for more than two decades, spending the last five years managing content for all Madison brands.

His leadership experience also includes 19 years on the board of directors, in addition to hosting middays on 94.1 JJO (WJJO).

The company operates eight stations in Madison, including Magic 98, Q106, The Zone, 93.1 Jamz, 106.7 The Resistance, La Movida – Wisconsin’s first all-Spanish-language radio station – and The Farm, a 24/7 agriculture and classic country station. Mid-West manages statewide networks The Wisco Sports Zone and The Mid-West Farm Report, linking sports and agricultural communities throughout Wisconsin.

Hawke will further position these media products to serve the community and lead the cluster’s marketing team in developing strategic plans for local businesses.