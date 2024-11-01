No More ‘Now 96.1’: iHeart Makes A Bilingual Flip In San Antonio

iHeartMedia has added another market to its growing hybrid format of Spanish- and English-language music. Its San Antonio cluster has launched Mix 96.1 (KXXM) delivering a blend of multi-lingual hits from the ’80s and ’90s, replacing CHR Now 96.1.

While bringing back the station’s old name, Mix’s music will sound much different from artists like Whitney Houston, Marc Anthony, Madonna, Lionel Richie, Shakira, Michael Jackson, and Celine Dion.

In November 2023, iHeart launched the same music format with Spanish-language presenters in Miami. Two months later, it launched another in Fort Meyers, FL.

iHeartLatino Senior Vice President PJ Gonzalez said, “We’re thrilled to introduce Mix 96.1 to San Antonio, a station that celebrates the vibrant Latino community with the best music from the ’80s and ’90s, in both English and Spanish. Mix 96.1 will bring together the timeless hits our listeners love, creating a unique listening experience that resonates with our bilingual audience and reflects the rich culture of San Antonio.”

San Antonio Market President Rosie Perez added, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Mix 96.1, Tus Favoritas De Siempre. This new format will unite and celebrate the vibrant energy of San Antonio’s Hispanic community.”

iHeartLatino Director of Programming and Brand Strategy Pedro Escalera emphasized, “I’m excited to bring Mix 96.1 to life. This station blends the best of ’80s and ’90s English hits with timeless Spanish AC favorites, creating a nostalgic yet fresh listening experience. With Mix 96.1 joining 104.5 Latino Hits and La Preciosa 105.7, iHeart San Antonio is positioned as a powerhouse in Hispanic radio and we’re dedicated to offering brands that speak to this community.”