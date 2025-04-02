Recruitment Advertising Works – Even When the Economy Doesn’t

Making money in recruitment advertising during a recession… Sounds like an unreachable goal, right? If we slip into a recession, will no one be hiring? That is the common misconception. And it is indeed a misconception.

Think about this: I have had my consultancy for the past 37 years! In those 37 years, I have seen highs, lows, and everything in between. As a matter of fact, I left a great-paying managerial job in Milwaukee at the end of 1989 to start my business. The historians among us will remember that in 1990… the country went into a recession.

(I felt like a total idiot! WHAT HAVE I DONE?!?)

Well, what I did was start my business at the best time possible. If I could succeed in starting a recruitment business at the beginning of a recession, I could make it through anything! And I did. The recession became a teaching tool for me. It made me define my business like I had never imagined.

We just couldn’t go out and talk with every company, we had to be selective. We had to learn where the hiring was still taking place. And that’s exactly what I did. I researched, talked to companies, and followed trends. If I could make it through a recession, when the good times came back (like they always do), I would be on top of the world.

So, who is hiring even when the financial experts are talking about a recession? Here’s your research and your compass. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in February, the winners were:

Healthcare: + 63,000

Financials: +21,000

Construction: +19,000

Transportation and Warehousing: +17,800

Government: +11,000 (yes, even with the DOGE effort)

Manufacturing: +10,000

Wholesale Trade: +8,800

Mining: +5,000

Information: +5,000

Utilities: +1,300

I always believe it’s best to fish where the fish are biting! This is a great list to use!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me, and I will consider answering it in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars, we should talk.