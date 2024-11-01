ALT 103.7 Gets Wiser With An Updated Lineup In Dallas

Audacy has announced updates to the weekday programming lineup for ALT 103.7 (KVIL) in Dallas, starting November 4. Ian Camfield will move up to mornings on the station, with new Audacy addition Marci Wiser taking middays remotely from California.

Nicole Alvarez will remain in afternoons and company-syndicated night host Kevan Kenney will continue in his current timeslot.

Wiser recently joined Live 105 (KITS) in San Francisco following her departure from KLOS in Los Angeles, where she had been a midday host since 2015. In February, Wiser was among several staff members affected by layoffs at Meruelo Media.

Audacy Regional Vice President of Programming John Allers stated, “We’re excited to unveil this dynamic new lineup, designed to enhance our overall weekday programming slate. We’re committed to delivering an exceptional listening experience to our listeners in the DFW area and beyond, and we look forward to this revamped lineup entertaining them throughout their day.”