Marci Wiser To Make Bay Area Mornings Her Playground

San Francisco’s Live 105 (KITS) has a new morning voice, with the addition of Marci Wiser. Wiser, who won the 2021 Gracie Award for Major Market Music Personality, has held on-air roles spanning markets from Los Angeles to New York.

She will host Marci’s Playground every weekday on the Audacy-owned station after being included in layoffs at Meruelo Media’s KLOS in February.

Audacy San Francisco Regional Vice President Stacey Kauffman said, “Marci’s passion for music, unique style, and extensive experience in alternative and rock radio make her the perfect fit for our San Francisco audience. We’re excited for our listeners to start their mornings with Marci’s Playground and introduce Marci to the Bay Area.”

Wiser added, “I’m so ready to unleash Marci’s Playground on the Bay Area, where I’ll be surrounded by audio and digital leaders like John Allers, Stacey Kauffman, Dave Richards, Kevin Weatherly, and Jeff Sottolano,” said Wiser. “The team at Audacy gets that audio entertainment is all about the personalities, content creation, and connection. I’m honored to join forces with these rad radio individuals.”

In June 2023, Audacy relaunched the Bay Area legacy alternative station, which had previously been known as ALT 105.3 and 105.3 Dave FM. The station plays music spanning from its original inception in 1986 to the present.