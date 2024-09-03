NAB To Honor Bobby Bones With Distinguished Service Award

iHeartMedia syndicated Country personality Bobby Bones will be pulling double duty at the 2024 Marconi Radio Awards as Master of Ceremonies and as the recipient of this year’s Distinguished Service Award. The festivities will be part of NAB Show New York on October 6.

The award is the National Association of Broadcasters’ highest accolade, recognizing significant contributions to the broadcasting industry. Bones is best known for hosting the award-winning The Bobby Bones Show, His charity work includes the annual Million Dollar Show, which has raised over $24.8 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

His career also includes television roles on USA Network’s Snake In The Grass and National Geographic’s Breaking Bobby Bones, and as a mentor on ABC’s American Idol. He was also a winner on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

The Marconi Radio Awards will feature Grammy-nominated DJ Scratch as the house DJ for the third year in a row, enhancing the festivities with his vibrant music selections. This year’s award finalists were named in August.

NAB President Curtis LeGeyt said, “Bobby Bones has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to radio listeners, using his platform not just to entertain, but to uplift others and champion new voices. His dedication to mentoring emerging talent and his influence on the evolution of modern radio make him a fitting recipient of the NAB Distinguished Service Award. We are excited to honor Bobby’s achievements at this year’s Marconi Radio Awards at NAB Show New York. We look forward to a great night celebrating excellence in radio and our industry’s most dynamic figures.”