iHeart DC Appoints Brett Pomykala As Sales SVP

iHeartMedia Washington, DC has appointed Brett Pomykala as its new Senior Vice President of Sales. In his new position, Pomykala will oversee all digital and on-air sales initiatives for the company’s eight stations in the region, spanning music, talk, and news formats.

This move marks Pomykala’s return to iHeartMedia from Audacy in Richmond, VA, where he was the General Sales Manager. His previous roles also include leadership positions within iHeart in Richmond, VA, and Augusta, GA after starting his career at Clear Channel in Charleston, SC.

He will report to iHeart Washington, DC/Baltimore Region President Aaron Hyland.

Brett Pomykala said, “I am thrilled to join iHeartMedia Washington, DC and honored to work under the leadership of Aaron Hyland. Being part of this talented group is a tremendous opportunity, and I cannot wait to see what we accomplish together in the future. I look forward to partnering with the dynamic sales team and clients to drive the results they have come to expect from iHeartMedia in the Nation’s Capital.”

Hyland added, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Brett Pomykala to the iHeartMedia Washington, D.C., team to lead our sales efforts. Brett has a proven track record for cultivating high-performing sales teams and generating impressive revenue achievements. We are excited to have Brett lead our sales strategy and build on the success of our iconic local radio brands, events, podcasting, and streaming platforms.”