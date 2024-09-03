Radio’s 2024 Labor Day Outperforms 2023 As Ad Market Holds

As we head into the last month of Q3, radio’s national advertising received a Labor Day push, but not led by the holiday’s usual brands. While Home Improvement companies have led Memorial Day and July 4 ad surges, it’s pharma that made the biggest move, according to fresh data from Media Monitors.

Progressive maintained its position at the top with a powerful total of 58,256 plays. Then comes the surprise: leaping from 18th to second place, Pfizer’s radio spots surged to 51,016 plays. This aggressive push is noteworthy, showcasing Pfizer’s firm belief in the power of AM/FM advertising as we head into seasonal illnesses ahead.

Next come the Home Improvement giants. Dropping one spot to third, Lowe’s decreased its ad presence from the week before with 47,167 plays. The Home Depot also slipped a spot – from third to fourth – despite recording more spots week-over-week at 46,840. Holding steady in fifth place, Mattress Firm aired 37,520 spots to cash in on Labor Day buyers.

57% of Americans planned to spend $100 or less during the holiday weekend, reflecting ongoing financial uncertainty and making for a fiercer competitive landscape.

This may have been a factor in why this year’s Labor Day performance was significantly better than in 2023. During the same holiday weekend last year, NHTSA was the top advertiser with 44,711, Wendy’s took second with 44,376 spots, and The Home Depot rounded out the top three with a lower year-over-year play of 43,365.