‘Hollywood’ Hamilton to Host KTU’s New Morning Crew in NYC

iHeartMedia New York’s 103.5 KTU (WKTU) is shifting Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton out of afternoons to host mornings. Starting September 16, Hollywood Hamilton and the KTU Morning Crew will take over the slot last held by Carolina Bermudez and Greg T.

Additional cohosts are set to be announced soon.

Hamilton has become a familiar voice to NYC radio listeners over the past three decades, starting as one of the original talent on Z100. He was also in the original 1996 lineup for KTU, bouncing back and forth between NYC and on-air stints in Los Angeles. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2019.

Carolina with Greg T in the Morning Show was cut in June after five years on the station.

103.5 KTU Program Director Chris Conley said, “We are ecstatic to move Hollywood Hamilton to KTU mornings. His infectious energy and passion for music will undoubtedly energize our listeners and mark an exciting new chapter for the station.”

Hamilton added, “I’ve been talking with iHeart about this opportunity for years, and now is the perfect time to make it happen. With Thea Mitchem and Chris Conley leading the charge and KTU’s renewed success, we’re in an incredible position. It’s time to bring the magic to the AM slot!”