VSiN Taps New and Returning Talent for 2024 NFL Season

As VSiN reforms under Musberger Media, the sports betting network has announced its lineup ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Programming centers around wagering advice and fantasy football strategy from a variety of seasoned sportscasters.

The new weekday schedule starts with The VSiN Morning Line featuring former NFL executive Michael Lombardi and network newcomers Harrison Sanford and Grace Remington. The afternoon block is anchored by Follow the Money with Mitch Moss and Paul Howard.

Additional new hosts include Joe Ceraulo, who will present Cashing Out, Rich Gannon co-hosting VSiN’s Pro Football Tailgate Show, and Raheem Palmer, who will provide analysis across various shows. Grace Remington and Harrison Sanford will team up on The VSiN Morning Line, with Adam Schein helming Make it Rain, and Geoff Schwartz participating in Live Bet Saturday and Live Bet Sunday.

VSiN’s new EVP of Talent & Programming Steve Cohen said, “I’ve always been impressed by VSiN’s commitment to delivering the most credible sports betting content out there, and this new lineup embodies that continued focus on quality programming. With new talent and old favorites, I think we’ve assembled the most robust and experienced team of sports betting and fantasy sports experts in the industry, and we’re thrilled to kick things off for the start of football season.”

CEO Bill Adee commented, “The new VSiN programming lineup reflects a huge investment in content, something that has always separated us from everyone else in the industry. As the first sports betting network, we identified the best names and this lineup builds on that promise. At a time when other media organizations are pulling back, we’re doubling down on expertise and premium content to continue to differentiate the network and support our aggressive growth targets.”