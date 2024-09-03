Libsyn Forecasts Strong Fall Engagement for True Crime Podcasts

Libsyn predicts strong potential for True Crime, Sports, and Fiction podcasts this fall as the company releases its August 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates. The upcoming sports seasons also offer opportunities for advertisers to engage with the medium’s involved listeners.

Based on actual Libsyn Ads sales data from thousands of podcast shows, the average CPM rate for a 60-second ad in August 2024 was $21.25, a slight decrease from July 2024’s rate of $21.93 and from August 2023’s rate of $22.10.

The highest-earning three CPM categories for August were Government at $29, Technology at $29, and Health & Fitness at $24. More accessible CPM rates were found in genres such as True Crime, Sports, and Fiction, averaging in the high teens to low twenties.

Libsyn Chief Revenue Officer Rick Selah said, “Podcast advertising in August 2024 presents a pivotal opportunity for brands and agencies to drive meaningful engagement. With 88% of podcast audiences describing their listening experience as deeply meaningful, the CPM rates underscore the tremendous value of reaching attentive consumers.”

“Listeners also feel a genuine, intimate connection with podcasters. In today’s multimedia landscape, where 75% of audiences view podcasters as more influential than social media or entertainment figures, this shift opens a significant opportunity for brands. The trust and intimacy that podcasters cultivate create a unique bond, positioning them as some of the most impactful creators of our time.”