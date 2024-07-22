Musburger Media Reclaims VSiN Network From DraftKings

Musburger Media has reacquired sports betting radio network VSiN from DraftKings Inc., returning the network to its original founders Brian Musburger and Bill Adee. Under its renewed leadership, VSiN will expand its multimedia coverage.

The network – which provides content heard on more than 300 radio stations in the US – is also accessible through various streaming platforms such as the iHeartRadio app, TuneIn, and YouTube TV. The network features a roster of experts, including Musburger, delivering insights on a wide array of sports.

VSiN assures its audience there will be no disruptions in their programming. The network also plans to expand its partnerships and enhance its distribution channels to reach a broader audience.

Musburger stated, “While a lot has changed in the sports betting industry over the past three-and-a-half years, our original vision for VSiN still holds and we are committed to delivering the most credible, independent information and analysis sports bettors can find anywhere. We truly appreciate the work we’ve done with DraftKings and look forward to continuing to collaborate on future projects. Bill and I couldn’t be more excited about leading VSiN into the future and cementing our position as a trusted authority in sports betting.”

DraftKings Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Sherman commented, “DraftKings continues to optimize its investments in content and media to align with the most critical areas and needs of our business strategy, objectives, and goals. We want to thank Brian, Bill, and the entire team at VSiN for a great relationship, and we look forward to continuing to advertise on the network.”