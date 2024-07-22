Bob & Sheri Honor Eight Teachers with Margaritaville Getaway

As back-to-school plans get underway, syndicated show Bob & Sheri celebrated eight teachers with a trip to Margaritaville Resort in Ft. Myers Beach, FL. The initiative, which started back in September 2023, invited listeners to nominate exceptional teachers by sharing compelling stories.

Submissions were accepted through the Bob & Sheri website and included entries from parents, colleagues, and even the teachers themselves. The honorees were chosen by a panel of judges from thousands of submissions. Each teacher, along with a guest, enjoyed a weekend of festivities at the resort led by co-hosts Sheri Lynch, Lamar Richardson, and producer Kary “Doc” Bowser.

The teachers also participated in a special recording for Bob & Sheri‘s The Oddcast podcast, where they shared their most memorable teaching experiences in an episode titled “Teachers Tell All.”

Lynch commented, “This was our way of recognizing and thanking teachers for the incredible work they do. Great teachers are passionate, creative, patient, and inspire students to achieve their best.”