Radio Ads Are Shaping Labor Day Buying Amid Economic Unease

After an early August cooling, radio’s national ad play is roaring back ahead of the long Labor Day weekend as brands compete for a much-diminished share of holiday sales spending. Predictably, two home improvement giants promise the most spend.

Findings from a May 2024 GOBankingRates survey indicate that over half of Americans plan to spend less than $100 during the holiday weekend. The survey, which sampled 999 Americans with plans to celebrate, found that 57% expect to spend between $0 and $99, as financial uncertainty continues to affect consumer confidence. Within this group, 35% aim to spend no more than $50, while 22% plan to spend between $51 and $99.

Older Americans, particularly those aged 55 to 64 and over 65, are most likely to keep their spending under $50. With spending reined in, which brands are using radio to their advantage?

Leaping from 46th place last week, Lowe’s secured the second spot with an impressive 51,571 plays, showcasing a variety of Labor Day promotions. The company’s top competitor, The Home Depot, landed in third after going unranked the week before. The retailer’s aired 43,405 spots. With grills and patio furniture the second most popular spending category behind food, it’s imperative for brands to get their messages out to the widest range possible.

Progressive Insurance still maintained its position as the top advertiser on Media Monitors’ list, with 61,909 ad plays, showing the company’s dedication to radio and consistency in exposure.

T-Mobile claimed the fourth position with 32,534 spins, and Grainger rounded out the top five with 32,083 plays.

Another big Labor Day advertiser, Mattress Firm, jumped from 23 to sixth along with department store Macy’s finishing at ten. Wendy’s was also radio’s Quick Service Restaurant of note for the week, supplanting McDonald’s previous appearance.