No Nashville Station, No Problem: Audacy Opens Music City Studio

Audacy is embracing the Country music explosion with a new Nashville Sound Space in the Hard Rock Cafe on Broadway. The broadcast studio and performance space will become the new home for the nationally syndicated Country show Katie & Company.

While not owning any stations in the Nashville market, Audacy has a portfolio of 20 owned and operated Country brands within the company. Besides hosting Katie & Company, which is heard on 37 Audacy-owned and partner affiliate stations, the facility is designed for a variety of productions, including interviews, photography, and private performances.

The studio formally opens on Thursday, September 5. The Sound Space grows Audacy’s partnership with Hard Rock International, which began in 2021 and includes venues in New York and Miami.

Audacy Chief Programming Officer Jeff Sottolano said, “A permanent presence in Music City continues to elevate Audacy’s commitment to Country music and live events. The proximity of a professional studio coupled with an intimate performance venue and the singular talent of Katie Neal as a host and interviewer enables us to produce exclusive experiences for listeners and simultaneously, a seamless transition for artists to move between the studio and stage. The Audacy Nashville Sound Space will be the heartbeat of our Country music format.”

Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming President of Entertainment and Brand Management Keith Sheldon also commented on the partnership: “Hard Rock’s partnership with Audacy has provided a truly incredible platform for world-class artists to grace Hard Rock stages across the country, and we’re thrilled to be launching the Audacy Nashville Sound Space in Nashville to further our reach. This opportunity also reinforces Hard Rock’s continued commitment to building and strengthening relationships in the Country music community as we expand our entertainment offerings at all of our properties around the globe.”