Global Report: Radio Outperforms Streaming in Music Engagement

As debate continues around the relevance of radio as a music discovery tool, a new survey is exploring why people around the world continue to turn to AM/FM to fulfill their musical needs. The data also shows high levels of engagement with radio compared to streaming.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry found that 76% of listeners primarily tune into the radio for its music content, with 67% of respondents indicating they choose their favorite stations based on the music selection. 63% of those surveyed stated they would not listen to the radio if it ceased to broadcast music.

This contrasts with data from the US found in Jacobs Media’s Techsurvey 2024, which found only 57% tune in to radio for music.

IFPI says in terms of listening devices, traditional methods still dominate: 65% use standalone radios or car radios. Mobile devices and computers account for 17% of listening time, while smart speakers are slowly catching on, with 9% using these devices.

The survey also shed light on how radio engagement varies across different age groups. Most noteworthy? Among the youngest group, aged 16-24, 59% still engage with radio for music – almost tying the age group’s 60% usage rate for subscription audio streaming services.

Radio’s use sees a steady increase in older demographics, with 71% of 25-34-year-olds tuning in, as opposed to 62% streaming use. AM/FM engagement peaks within the 35-64 age range, where it stands consistently at or above 77% as streaming service usage is at 50% or lower.

To close, the IFPI also pondered a hypothetical scenario where music was removed from radio. 85% of respondents indicated they would seek their musical fix elsewhere, predominantly through subscription streaming services.

As AM/FM continues to evolve and plot its future trajectory, music radio continues to show that it plays a key part in the industry’s popularity and showcases the need for programmers and talent to play a continued role in the on-air product.