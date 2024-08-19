Progressive Props Up National Ad Plays Ahead of Labor Day

As the economy regains its footing after steep losses earlier in August, a late summer lull has taken hold of radio’s national advertising for a second week. Progressive finished up at number one, as stations wait for Labor Day campaigns start in earnest.

The insurer was responsible for 62,009 spot plays, placing it well above Grainger’s 34,010, as the industrial supplier climbed from fourth to second. They took the place of ZipRecruiter, which narrowly missed holding its spot from last week with 33,229 spins.

T-Mobile took fourth, with a spot count of 30,444. Maintaining its fifth position, Bank of America ran 29,783 national ads across radio.

Of note in the top ten: as kids get back to school and, subsequently, back to bringing illnesses home, Vicks and Pfizer saw significant gains in rank. There was also a change of QSRs, with Wendy’s dropping off the ranker and McDonalds popping in at ten.