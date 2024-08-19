Christine Malovetz Dives Into Added Brand Manager Role In Miami

Christine Malovetz is again extending her programming oversight of Audacy’s Alternative division as the new Brand Manager for Miami’s 104.3 The Shark (WSFS). Malovetz was named Vice President of Alternative Programming and Operations in January 2023.

She also is responsible for brands including Seattle’s 107.7 The End (KNDD), New York City’s ALT 92.3 (WINS-HD2), Detroit’s Alt 98.7 (WDZH), and Richmond’s Alt 102.1 (WRXL) in Richmond. Before joining Audacy in 2018, Malovetz worked at Y100 (WPLY) in Philadelphia and Q101 (WKQX-FM) in Chicago, starting her radio career at WBRU in Providence.

Audacy Senior Vice President of Programming Dave Richards said, “Christine has an unwavering dedication to all of her brands and this format. She’s created waves here at Audacy and she’s extremely deserving of this opportunity. I can’t wait to watch as she brings her invaluable leadership to 104.3 The Shark.”

Malovetz expressed, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside our talented team in Miami and swim with 104.3 The Shark through the wide sea of Alternative fans in South Florida.”