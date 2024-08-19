Buzz Knight’s ‘Takin A Walk’ to Debut as an Audiobook This Fall

Buzz Knight’s Takin A Walk podcast is getting the literary treatment this fall with Happyland Audiobooks. Takin A Walk provides a first-hand journey through music history, featuring personal conversations with artists like Belinda Carlisle and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson.

The release of The Takin A Walk Icons audiobook marks the podcast’s biggest expansion since being picked up for distribution by Premiere Networks through the iHeartPodcast Network in November. The Takin A Walk Icons will be available on Audible, Spotify, and other major audio platforms, read by Knight. The book will contain a curated collection of personal stories and reflections from celebrated musicians and artists.

Happyland Audiobooks President Danno Wolkoff said, “The Takin A Walk Icons is author Buzz Knight’s first audiobook in his series, offering stories and insights from iconic musicians and artists. We are eager to introduce more of Mr. Knight’s works as they continue to be produced.”

Buzz Knight also shared his excitement about expanding the reach of his podcast through this audiobook: “Working with Happyland Audiobooks to bring The Takin A Walk Podcast to global audiences is thrilling. As the audiobook sector grows, making the podcast available on all major platforms through the iHeart Podcast Network is ideal for reaching more listeners.”