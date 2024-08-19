Radio Hall of Fame Announces 2024 Posthumous Legends Class

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has selected its eight Legends of Radio inductees into the Radio Hall of Fame for 2024. The award, given posthumously, celebrates on-air personalities, a journalist, and radio executives.

The induction ceremony will be held on September 19, at the Omni Nashville. 2022 Radio Hall of Fame Inductee Lon Helton will host the event.

The 2024 Legends of Radio are:

Chuck Blore

Alan Colmes

Charlie Douglas

Jim Ladd

Maria Martin

Byron McGregor

Percy Sutton

Rusty Walker

They will be honored alongside the 2024 Radio Hall of Fame inductees Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase, Lee Harris, Phil Hendrie, Jaime Jarrin, Kraig Kitchin, Barry Mayo, Mary McCoy, and Matt Siegel.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chair Dennis Green said, “These Legends of Broadcasting may have passed on, but their legacy and what they meant to the radio industry will never die. The Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee is honored to award Hall of Fame Inductions to each of these individuals. May their contributions be a lasting tribute and inspiration for generations of broadcasters to emulate for years to come.”

Co-Chair Kraig Kitchin added, “Our Nominating Committee recognizes the history of our medium and the countless individuals who contributed to the dominant influence of radio for so many decades. Each of these individuals left an indelible mark on the audiences they connected with and the businesses that they were associated with. We’re grateful for their talents, and only regret that they were not able to receive this special recognition while alive.”