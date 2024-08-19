WEEI Radio-Telethon Raises Millions for Boston-Area Cancer Care

Audacy Boston’s WEEI racked up another $3.9 million for adult and pediatric cancer research during the 22nd annual Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon. The event is in coordination with the New England Sports Network, a regional sports cable and satellite TV network.

Held August 13 and 14, the radio-telethon was broadcast live, integrating WEEI personalities and shows including The Greg Hill Show, Gresh & Fauria, and Jones & Mego.

Dana-Farber patients, families, and medical staff also participated, with special appearances from current Boston Red Sox players Nick Pivetta and Liam Hendriks, along with team legends such as David Ortiz and Carlton Fisk. In addition, Arbella Insurance has pledged to donate a $50 to the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon for every strikeout by a Red Sox pitcher this season, up to $100,000.

Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs and Ray Bourque, Boston College Head Football Coach Bill O’Brien, and New England Patriots great Devin McCourty also joined the Radio-Telethon to show their support.

The Jimmy Fund was started in 1948 to benefit Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, with WEEI and NESN first getting involved in this way in 2002. They have since raised more than $73 million.