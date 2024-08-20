Apple Expands Podcast Access To Browsers With Web Feature

As other power players now try to keep up with YouTube in the podcasting space, Apple has ported its Podcasts app to a new web feature, now accessible through various browsers on a wide range of devices from Macs and PCs to mobile platforms.

The new web service mimics the Apple Podcasts app, enabling users to log in with their Apple accounts to listen, subscribe, and receive updates for their preferred shows. Debut browsers include Safari, Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

Previously, Apple’s podcast content could be streamed on the web only when embedded in articles, but with the launch of a dedicated website, users can now engage with content directly on web-enabled devices without the app. However, if Apple device users go to the official site and already have the app installed, they will be redirected, rather than use the web version.

As mentioned, Apple is playing a game of catchup, as Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group and Signal Hill Insights found only 12% of podcast listeners now choose Apple Podcasts, trailing far behind YouTube (31%) and Spotify (21%). YouTube’s audience, typically younger and predominantly male, contrasts with Apple’s demographics and demonstrates less brand loyalty, with 53% also listening to podcasts on other platforms.