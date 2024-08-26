Tennessee Football To Feature Spanish Broadcasts On AM Radio

Cumulus Media Knoxville, The Vol Network, and University of Tennessee Athletics have announced a first-ever initiative for the 2024 college football season: every Volunteers game will be broadcast in Spanish on The Sports Animal 990 (WNML-AM).

This decision comes from the positive feedback from last season’s inaugural Spanish-language broadcast, which featured Tennessee versus the University of Texas San Antonio.

The commentary team will feature Carlos Lopez as the play-by-play announcer and VFL Fuad Reveiz as the color analyst, both of whom were part of last year’s historic broadcast. Jean-Pierre “J.P.” Vasquez will produce the broadcasts and provide in-game updates.

All Spanish-language broadcasts will be available on WNML-AM in Knoxville and streamed on The Sports Animal App and the Tennessee Athletics App. The addition is part of Cumulus Knoxville’s “Game Day All-Day” coverage, which spans over 14 hours on game days across WIVK, 107.7 and 99.1 The Sports Animal, the flagship stations of the Vol Radio Network.

University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said, “We are excited about the opportunity to further grow our fan base by offering Spanish radio broadcasts for every Tennessee football game. We had a successful trial run last year with the UTSA game and are eager to extend our reach within Vol Nation!”

Cumulus Media Knoxville Operations Manager Jeff Jarnigan commented, “After seeing the reaction to Carlos and Fuad’s UTSA broadcast last year, it became incredibly obvious there is an opportunity in the Spanish language audience to grow the Tennessee Football following. Our Cumulus stations have well over a 50-year partnership with The Vol Network. I view this as the logical evolution of offering Vol fandom to a new and growing group of people.”