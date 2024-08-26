Cromwell Media Introduces The Game Nashville Sports Network

Cromwell Media has launched The Game Nashville Sports Network. The new network will originate out of flagship station 102.5/106.3 The Game (WPRT), with coverage expanding to 94.9 The Fan (WBUZ-HD3) and the return of Sports Talk to WQZQ-AM.

The restructured network marks ESPN’s full-time return on 94.9 The Fan.

The network will continue to offer local sports programming with shows like Robby & Rexrode, Chase & Big Joe, Willy & DMase, and Stillman and Company. The Game Nashville Sports Network also boasts local partnerships with the Nashville Predators, Vanderbilt Commodores, MTSU Blue Raiders, Nashville Sounds, Nashville Kats, and NASCAR.

Meanwhile, Sports Talk 830 AM will feature VSiN sports betting content alongside Fox Sports commentators Dan Patrick, Colin Cowherd, and Doug Gottlieb. Fans can access all three stations via the Game Nashville App and stay updated through the network’s website.

Cromwell Media’s Director of Operations and Sports Programming Chase McCabe said, “Cromwell Media has established itself as a major player in local sports talk with 102.5/106.3 The Game. We continue to further our national coverage with a renewed relationship with ESPN on 94.9 The Fan, while continuing to deliver great sports betting coverage along with icons Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd on Sports Talk 830 AM. Sports enthusiasts do not have to go far to get the coverage they want.”

General Manager Shawn Fort added, “The Game Nashville Sports Network puts all of our sports coverage under one umbrella,” Fort explained. “We are really excited to continue adding more exclusive digital content following Nashville’s favorite sports teams, as well as special offerings like discount tickets to events, win before you can buy opportunities, and pre-sale specials for our fans who subscribe to our network online.”

Cromwell Media Founder and President Bud Walters commented, “I’m proud of Cromwell Nashville GM Shawn Fort and Ops/Game Program Manager Chase McCabe who conceived this ‘everything sports’ concept for Nashville. As their saying goes, your sports live here.”