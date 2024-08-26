John Nasukaluk Clare To Conduct Indiana-Focused Classical Show

Classical Music Indy (WICR) is adding a new offering to its lineup, with Classical Beat set to premiere on September 1. This new classical music radio show, hosted by John Nasukaluk Clare, will showcase classical music and the arts scene native to Indiana.

Classical Beat will feature a blend of recordings, exclusive interviews, and insider perspectives from the region’s leading arts organizations each Sunday, including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indianapolis Opera, Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, and the American Pianists Association.

John Nasukaluk Clare, the first Native American to lead an all-classical radio station, is also the host of Classical Music Indy‘s nationally syndicated program, Anytime Classical. This follows the retirement of Michael Toulouse earlier this month. He is the Artistic Director at Gretna Music in Pennsylvania and hosts the morning drive on SiriusXM’s Symphony Hall.

Clare has a diverse background in broadcasting across various states including Missouri, Texas, Kansas, Nevada, California, and Pennsylvania. Clare also founded the Las Vegas Chamber Music Society and has performed with multiple symphonies and chamber orchestras nationwide.

Clare remarked, “I’m incredibly excited to be a part of Classical Beat. This show is an opportunity to celebrate the exceptional talent in our region and share the stories behind the music with our listeners. Our local scene is flourishing, and I can’t wait to dive into the rich variety of performances and events happening here.”