Michael Toulouse Announces Retirement from Classical Music Indy

Syndicated Classical radio personality Michael Toulouse has announced his retirement from Classical Music Indy (WICR). Toulouse joined the station as Program Director in 2008, going on to host Anytime Classical, which is heard across the country.

Toulouse will make his final appearance on Anytime Classical on August 9. His career in Classical radio began in 2002 at WFYI Indianapolis, where his expertise earned him a Spectrum Award from the Indiana Broadcasters Association in 2006. Under his guidance, Anytime Classical expanded its reach beyond Indiana, airing on stations across states from Ohio to Washington.

Classical Music Indy Executive Director Julia Holbrook commended the host, stating, “Michael will be greatly missed. The community has welcomed Michael into their lives for many years and he leaves a lasting legacy.”

Reflecting on his years at WICR, Toulouse said, “I am grateful for our longtime donors who make our work possible and our many broadcast partners. But I would also like to thank all the people who have listened to our music and storytelling over the years. They are the ones who matter the most, and Classical Music Indy will continue to serve them long after I am gone.”