Former Baltimore Morning Host Jim West Passes Away At 95

Former WBAL NewsRadio host Jim West has passed away due to heart failure at the age of 95. Known best as the co-host of morning show Jones & West, his career spanned several decades, moving from sports broadcasting to a broader radio presence in Baltimore.

Before a full-time radio career, he served as the voice for the Baltimore Clippers minor league hockey team in the ’60s and ’70s. At WBAL, West’s roles included stints as News and Sports Director. He hosted mornings alongside Bob Jones from 1983 until 1990.

After retiring in 1995 and moving to a retirement community, West continued to engage with the community by writing for the resident newspaper. He was honored in 2007 with induction into the Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.