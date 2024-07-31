KISS 104.1’s ‘Shoesday’ Gives Atlanta Families New School Kicks

As back-to-school season approaches, Cox Media Group Atlanta’s KISS 104.1 (WALR) held its first-ever “Shoesday” giveaway. On Tuesday, July 23, the station gave away $100 gift cards to families in need to use for new school shoes.

Cox Media Group Atlanta Director of Operations Nathan Reed said, “KISS 104.1 is committed to giving back to our Atlanta community in creative ways and with creative partners. We’re looking forward to doing ‘Shoesday’ again in the future.”

Event sponsor Amy Witherite remarked, “Back-to-school giveaways are typically associated with supplies like pencils, notebooks, and backpacks, but the need extends beyond these items. Shoes can be one of the most expensive items on a child’s list. In supporting this event we hope to outfit children with new footwear, helping them start the year with confidence.”