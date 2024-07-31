India Today Takes Three News Stations Global On TuneIn

Audio streamer TuneIn has forged a partnership with Indian media conglomerate India Today Group to offer global simulcasts of its top three news channels. India Today, Good News Today, and Aaj Tak will be accessible worldwide via the TuneIn app and online.

Throughout its 45 years in operation, India Today has become one of the nation’s most trusted media brands. Its three stations join TuneIn’s global news portfolios, including Al Jazeera, CNN, and Bloomberg, broadening their operational scope across the US, Europe, and South Asia.

India Today Group Vice-Chairperson and Group Executive Editor-in-Chief Kalli Purie stated, “Access to reliable news and diverse perspectives has always been at the heart of India Today Group’s offering. From pioneering the use of the latest technology in news broadcasts to making our content readily available on Omni platforms, we’ve consistently strived to enhance the audience experience. Our recent partnership with TuneIn serves as yet another testament to this commitment, ensuring our connected device streams reach a wider international audience seeking reliable and impactful Indian news.”

TuneIn CEO Rich Stern commented, “Through this partnership, TuneIn is executing its mission to reinvent radio distribution to connect the world, making this content accessible to anyone, anywhere, on the devices they use every day. Through our network partnerships, we are enabling listeners to stay connected through news from around the world in one place.”