The Fanatic Cuts Longtime Philly Sports Reporter After 7 Years

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN) is parting ways with midday host Bob Cooney. Cooney, who had been with the station since 2017, announced the split on social media.

Following his show on July 31, Cooney posted on X, “Wanted to say thanks to all who listened over the years during my time at The Fanatic. Loved the conversations and getting to know a lot of you. They told me today they are moving in a different direction.”

Before joining The Fanatic, Cooney spent 25 years as a sports reporter for the Philadelphia Daily News, where he covered the Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles, as well as major sporting events.

Bob Cooney co-hosted The Fanatic’s morning show with Anthony Gargano and John Kincade until Gargano’s very public contract feud with the station over his work with the ALLCITY network. With Gargano dismissed, Beasley moved Andrew Salciunas from middays to be with Kincade, swapping Cooney into the slot previously held by Salciunas in March.

This announcement comes just a day after the station confirmed a contract extension with afternoon host Ricky Bottalico.

Rumors are swirling that former Fanatic host Mike Missanelli may return in the midday slot around football season after he says he got an offer from the station.