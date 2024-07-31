Bonnie & Jeremiah Seal Their Spot on Dallas’ 94.9 KLTY Mornings

After less than a two-month trial period, Salem Media Group Dallas’ 94.9 KLTY has officially named Bonnie Curry and Jeremiah Richardson as the Christian station’s new morning team. Bonnie & Jeremiah replaces Hudson & Stringer, who held KLTY mornings from 2022.

The duo, who began their stint on June 11, have swiftly demonstrated their dynamic synergy and innovative flair, quickly becoming a beloved part of the Dallas/Fort Worth community’s morning routine.

Curry has been with KLTY for more than 28 years, with experience in Middays and Afternoons. She also serves as the Creative Director at KLTY and does outside voice work, including for the Abide Christian Meditation app.

Richardson joined KLTY about 18 months ago as Assistant Program Director, Music & Imaging Director, and swing shift host. He has more than two decades of experience in Christian radio.

Supporting the duo is Bailee Smith, the morning show’s producer for nearly two years.

KLTY Program Director Mike Prendergast said, “We are so excited to officially welcome Bonnie & Jeremiah to mornings! They stepped in on June 11th and have more than proven themselves up to the task of leading us into this new chapter. Their instant chemistry, insane creative ability and fresh perspectives have been amazing since day one and I know will continue for many years.”