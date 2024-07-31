Ferreiro Health Concerns Prompt CFO Change at TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision Chief Financial Officer Carlos Ferreiro is stepping down from his executive role due to health reasons, effective September 1. Juan Pablo Newman, currently the Chief Growth Officer at TelevisaUnivision Mexico, will serve as interim CFO.

Ferreiro will remain with the Spanish-language broadcaster in an advisory role.

Ferreiro has been with TelevisaUnivision since October 2021. During his tenure, he played a key role in overseeing the financial aspects of the TelevisaUnivision merger.

Executive Chairman Alfonso de Angoitia commented, “On behalf of the board of directors, the entire management team, and the stockholders, I want to thank Carlos for his immeasurable commitment, counsel, contributions, and leadership over the years, especially during the complex TelevisaUnivision transaction in 2021 that made us the definitive global leader in Spanish-language media.”

Ferreiro reflected on his experience, noting, “It has been the highlight of my career to have served as the first CFO of TelevisaUnivision as we have accomplished so much and built a world-class organization that is equipped to compete in the global media landscape.”

CEO Wade Davis praised Ferreiro, saying, “The leadership, expertise, and commitment that Carlos demonstrated over these formative years for TelevisaUnivision have been invaluable. We are grateful to him for his many contributions that have helped propel the company to where we are today.”

Davis added, “Juan Pablo has extensive experience as a CFO managing and scaling financial operations in both the private and public sectors spanning a highly successful 20-year career prior to TelevisaUnivision. Currently, he is already deeply integrated into our global business operations, and I am confident that his knowledge of our business and skillsets will allow him to hit the ground running and effect a seamless transition.”

Newman’s career includes significant roles such as CEO of Afore XXI-Banorte and CFO of PEMEX, where he played a critical role in implementing financial strategies that stabilized the company’s credit rating.