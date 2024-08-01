Gideon Dean Goes Pro At Williamsburg’s Cannon Country 107.9

After flipping formats in March, Davis Media’s Cannon Country 107.9 (WBQK) has found its first local air talent in Gideon Dean. Dean will voice evenings on the Williamsburg, VA, signal and serve as the station’s Communications Director.

Dean, a fresh graduate from the State University of New York at Oneonta’s music industry program, served as Program Director of the school’s campus radio station, WONY. As a student, he interned at Albany’s WKLI, Utica’s WFRG, and Country Aircheck, and was a member of the the Country Music Association’s EDU program.

Dean also clinched three awards in the 2023 International Student Broadcasting Championship.

In his new role, he will handle Cannon Country’s digital and community engagement efforts under the guidance of Corporate Program Director Kevin Callahan and Market President Derek Mason, focusing on elevating the station’s brand and connecting with the local community.