Philadelphia’s Fanatic Gets New Morning and Midday Lineup

Beasley Media Group has announced a fresh addition to mornings on 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN) in Philadelphia, bringing in Andrew Salciunas alongside veteran AM drive host John Kincade for Kincade and Salciunas. The program starts Monday, March 18.

Kincade has helmed the morning slot since January 2021. Salciunas, who has spent ten years with The Fanatic, makes his move from the midday slot. The station is moving former Daily News writer Bob Cooney to fill Salciunas’s spot.

Salciunas initially took the role months ago, following the dismissal of Anthony Gargano over an alleged breach of contract for his involvement in the ALLCITY network.

Program Director Scott Masteller said, “I am truly excited to pair John and Andrew for a new sports show that will reflect the energy and passion of the Philadelphia sports fan.”

Amidst these updates, there’s growing speculation about the potential return of Mike Missanelli, a prominent figure who previously led the station’s afternoon show for 15 years before his abrupt departure in 2022. Masteller told the Philadelphia Inquirer that while conversations about Missanelli’s return have occurred, no agreement has been finalized.