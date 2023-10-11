Anthony Gargano Out Of Philly Radio As Beasley Seeks Damages

Anthony Gargano’s time with Beasley Media Group Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN) Philadelphia has ended. A preliminary injunction has been granted in Beasley’s lawsuit against its former midday host and the ALLCITY network. Beasley Media Group had suspended Gargano with pay for almost a month due to his involvement in the launch of ALLCITY’s PHLY Sports.

The court order effectively ends Gargano’s employment at WPEN and stipulates that he will not receive any severance compensation. As per the terms of the settlement, Gargano is free to work for ALLCITY in markets like Denver, Phoenix, and Chicago but cannot provide any services to PHLY Sports or create content that is “for or targeted to the Philadelphia Nielsen Audio Market” for six months from the date of the temporary injunction, October 10.

Gargano is, however, set to start a national NFL show alongside NFL Network analyst and former NFL lineman Brian Baldinger. This show will not air on PHLY’s platform. He will also launch a sports-betting podcast in collaboration with Parx Casino. Additionally, he will continue to co-host his weekly Fox Sports Radio show, The Fellas, with former NFL lineman Lincoln Kennedy.

The order includes a non-disclosure clause barring the former Fanatic midday host from disclosing any confidential information he gained while employed by Beasley, including “non-public information” regarding the Philadelphia 76ers and the Philadelphia Flyers “that pertains to their media relations or media business.” Both teams game-day broadcasts are carried on WPEN.

Additionally, for 18 months from the date of the injunction, Gargano cannot solicit or participate in any sales activity to recruit new clients who are currently doing business with Beasley or have done business with the company in the 12 months before the injunction. Gargano cannot attempt to recruit any Beasley employees to work for AllCity during the same time frame.

The settlement also includes an 18-month prohibition on Gargano soliciting sponsorships or advertisements from companies that have been affiliated with 97.5 The Fanatic in the last year. Gargano won’t receive severance from his contract with 97.5 The Fanatic, which court documents revealed included a base salary of $300,000 per year, plus bonuses.

Beasley is still seeking damages for Gargano’s involvement with PHLY Sports. The station’s future lineup remains uncertain, as interim hosts Andrew Salciunas and Connor Thomas have filled the midday slot during Gargano’s suspension.