WWDD? Dolly Parton Starts Limited Streaming Radio Show

Country music legend Dolly Parton is launching a four-part radio series titled What Would Dolly Do? Radio on Apple Music 1, Apple’s global live-streaming radio station. The series will debut on October 25 and air weekly on Wednesdays.

The program comes ahead of Parton’s first rock album, Rockstar, releasing on November 17, and her book Behind the Seams, which will be out on October 17. Parton will co-host the show with Kelleigh Bannen.

The inaugural episode will explore Parton’s fashion choices, her legacy, and her journey from being a country star to becoming a national icon. Subsequent episodes will delve into her ventures in business, her philanthropic activities, and her foray into rock music. The series aims to offer listeners an intimate look into Parton’s life, sharing her wisdom, humor, and experiences.

“I do hope more than anything that I’ve been an inspiration,” Parton said. “That I can be an inspiration, that I can leave something behind that might make some difference and just to say, well, if she did it, I couldn’t do it.”