ElevenLabs Adding AI Dubbing For Audio For Broadcasters

Voice cloning startup ElevenLabs has introduced AI Dubbing, a product aimed at translating speech into over 20 languages. Founded by ex-employees of Google and Palantir, the company aims to simplify the traditionally labor-intensive process of dubbing for audio and video content.

AI Dubbing operates by first removing background noise and identifying individual speakers. It then employs a speech-to-text model to transcribe the dialogue, which is subsequently translated and adapted into the target language. The translated speech is finally synchronized with the original background sound to produce the final dubbed output.

The product comes as one of several recent advances in AI-based voice technologies. Companies like OpenAI and MURF.AI are also exploring similar speech-to-speech translation capabilities. According to Market US, the global market for these tools was valued at $1.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach nearly $5 billion by 2032.

ElevenLabs CEO Mati Staniszewski commented, “We have tested and iterated this feature in collaboration with hundreds of content creators to dub their content and make it more accessible to wider audiences. We see huge potential for independent creatives – such as those creating video content and podcasts – all the way through to film and TV studios.”