From the Motor City to Sin City: Sean Strife Joins iHeart Vegas

iHeartMedia Las Vegas is set to bring a new voice to its weekday morning show on Sunny 106.5 (KSNE). Starting October 16, Sean Strife will co-host Sunny Mornings with Joanna and Sean. Prior to Strife’s Vegas move, he was the Midday Host, Assistant Program Director, and Music Director at WKQI in Detroit. A graduate of the University of Florida, Strife started his career at iHeartMedia’s WiLD 95.5 in West Palm Beach.

The show also features Joanna Baumann, who has been a morning host on Sunny 106.5 since 2016 and is known for her involvement in local fundraising and awareness campaigns.

iHeartMedia Las Vegas Senior Vice President of Programming Tony Matteo said, “We’re very happy to have Sean Strife joining the Las Vegas team. His incredible talent and ability are an excellent match for our mission on Sunny 106.5.”

Strife added, “It really is one of America’s special cities, and I can’t wait to jump in with a market vet like Joanna. Huge thanks to Tony Matteo and Glynn Alan for the opportunity to wake up Vegas every morning on this legendary station!”