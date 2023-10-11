Hispanic Radio Leader Tomás García Fusté Dead At 93

Tomás García Fusté, a crucial figure in South Florida’s Spanish-language radio landscape, has passed away in Miami at the age of 93. Fusté was best known as the voice and general manager of WQBA La Cubanísima during its heyday in the 1980s and 1990s.

WQBA was a cornerstone of Miami’s media scene, drawing a roster of influential personalities including Agustín Tamargo, Fernando Penabaz, and Martha Flores, also known as “The Queen of the Night.”

Fusté’s influence extended to politics, with former Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado starting his career under Fusté’s mentorship at La Fabulosa, Miami’s first 24-hour Spanish-language station. Regalado still goes by the nickname “Tomasito,” a moniker given to him by Fusté to differentiate the two on air. Regalado highlighted that Fusté was, “the first voice that identified the Cuban exile community.”

Fusté leveraged his radio platform for charitable causes and giving a voice to Cuban dissidents. His influence reached business circles as well, gaining recognition from Remedio Díaz-Oliver for his collaboration with Hispanic organizations and the American Cancer Society.

After his tenure at La Cubanísima, Fusté continued in radio at WCMQ 1210 AM and also worked in television, hosting Tardes con Fusté on América TeVé. A stretch of NW Seventh Street in Miami is named Tomás García Fusté Way in his honor.