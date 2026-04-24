Gregg Bonham Goes Whole Hog On Programming WRZK

After serving as APD for a year, Holston Valley Broadcasting Corporation has elevated Gregg Bonham to PD of 95.9 The Hog (WRZK) in Tennessee’s Tri-Cities. Bonham succeeds Scott Highland, who will now serve as PD for HVB’s ESPN sports stations.

During his time as APD, the company cites Bonham’s contributions to music testing, social media strategy, and community engagement efforts that helped support WRZK’s sound and presence in the Tri-Cities market. He will continue as The Hog’s afternoon drive.

HVB President and GM Kim Mitchell said, “Gregg has been an integral part of our team over the past year, and we’re excited for him to be stepping into this role. His passion for the brand, strong understanding of our audience, and commitment to community engagement make him the right leader to continue building WRZK’s momentum.”