Dan Bongino Returns to Top Three in March Podcasts Ranker

Less than two months after returning to the airwaves, Dan Bongino is already pulling top-three numbers. Triton Digital’s March 2026 US Podcast Ranker placed The Dan Bongino Show at number three nationally based on downloads, even as iHeart still leads the list.

The March ranker, covering the period of March 2 through March 29, ranked iHeart Audience Network’s Stuff You Should Know at number one and Audioboom’s Pod Save America at number two. At the network level, iHeart Audience Network held the top sales network position with 71.5 million average weekly downloads.

Audioboom ranked second with 16.3 million and Cumulus Podcast Network third with 3.6 million, driven largely by Bongino after the conservative host rejoined Cumulus Media’s Westwood One on February 2 after a year serving as FBI Deputy Director under President Donald Trump.

Bongino’s departure from broadcasting in early 2025 for his federal appointment was tied to an estimated $15 million revenue loss for Cumulus.

The Top Sales Network Report is ranked by average weekly downloads in accordance with IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines v2.2. Triton’s Podcast Metrics is certified by the IAB Tech Lab.