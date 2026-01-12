Dan Bongino Confirms Comeback With Westwood One

As Radio Ink reported in December, Conservative media personality Dan Bongino made it official: he will return to his show in early February with Cumulus Media’s Westwood One. Bongino was last heard on-air in March before his stint as FBI Deputy Director.

Starting February 2, the two-hour program will stream live weekdays from 10a to noon ET on Rumble, with recorded audio available on all major podcast platforms.

During an appearance on Hayley Caronia’s Nightly Scroll, Bongino confirmed his return will mark “the beginning of a new chapter” for the show and its audience. “I loved the job, but I missed you guys. Loud, obnoxious Dan Bongino, taking on the world of grifters, bums, and losers, is absolutely back,” he commented.

Bongino, who left broadcasting in early 2025 to accept a federal appointment from President Donald Trump, described the experience as “the honor of a lifetime,” adding that his year in Washington offered “a perspective you can only get from the inside.” He said his assignment was to “help fix the place” and referenced personnel and operational reforms implemented during his tenure.

With the unexpected revelation that Bongino won’t be returning to radio, Westwood is keeping Vince Coglianese’s The VINCE Show in the noon to 3p ET early afternoon slot previously held by Bongino.

Westwood One and Cumulus Podcast Network President Collin Jones said, “Few voices in talk media command the loyalty and firepower that Dan brings. His audience? Formidable. His influence? Undeniable. This promises to be an incredible journey as Dan drives the national conversation daily on the most important issues at hand, with authority that has been hard-fought and well-earned. Westwood One is beyond proud to help power the next chapter of The Dan Bongino Show.”

Bongino’s decision is undoubtedly responsible for sighs of relief in the Cumulus C-Suite, as the popular personality’s departure was tied to an estimated $15 million loss of revenue in 2025.

During his Nightly Scroll appearance, he also reflected on his friendship with Salem Media Group host Charlie Kirk, who was killed in September at a Turning Point USA rally in Utah. “I never got to mourn Charlie publicly like everyone else. He was not only a friend but a good friend,” Bongino said. “Everybody had a little piece of Charlie in their lives in the movement, and he made everyone feel special.”