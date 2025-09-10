Salem Radio Host Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah University

Conservative activist and Salem Media syndicated host Charlie Kirk is dead after being shot on Wednesday while hosting an event at Utah Valley University. The news was shared by President Donald Trump on Truth Social. Kirk was 31.

The Guardian reported that Kirk was seated under a tent speaking to students at an engagement for Utah Valley University’s Turning Point USA chapter when a bullet appeared to strike him in the neck. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Kirk hosted The Charlie Kirk Show on the Salem Radio Network and was the founder and president of Turning Point USA, a Conservative youth activist organization. In March, Salem Media Group announced Kirk would take over Dennis Prager’s affiliate stations after Prager suffered a spinal cord injury in a fall last November.

Trump wrote, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

There is currently no suspect in custody. The outdoor event was ticketed with scannable codes, but attendees say there was minimal security.

Utah Senator Mike Lee wrote on X, “I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there.”

FBI Director Kash Patel posted, “We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

This story is ongoing and will be updated.