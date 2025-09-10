President Trump Orders Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Charlie Kirk

President Donald Trump has ordered all US flags flown at half-staff through September 14 to honor Charlie Kirk, following the broadcaster’s death after being shot at Utah Valley University. His death has also sparked a reaction from other government officials.

In his proclamation, Trump said the order applies to the White House, federal buildings, military posts, naval stations, and US embassies and facilities abroad. The directive also extends to all military vessels and installations worldwide.

The President stated, “As a mark of respect for the memory of Charlie Kirk, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff… until sunset, September 14, 2025.”

Kirk and Trump were very close, as made evident by the fact that the President was the first to announce the Salem Radio Network host’s death on his Truth Social platform. He was an influential force for Trump among college students and younger voters, using his radio show, podcast, and social media to promote Trump’s agenda, organize events, and drive youth turnout during the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections.

He maintained close ties with the Trump family and was a frequent visitor to the White House, where he became a trusted adviser on personnel and strategy, though he never held a formal administration role.

Vice President J.D. Vance shared President Trump’s message, posting, “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris wrote, “I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family. Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence.

In a statement, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs said, “This tragedy is not about who Charlie Kirk supported politically. It is about the devastating loss of a father, a neighbor, and an Arizonan who called this state home, and whose life was cut short by senseless violence. We must stand together in rejecting violence, lowering the temperature of our politics, and recommitting ourselves to the values of civility, respect, and community that American democracy requires.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom posted, “The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form.”