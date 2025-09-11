FBI Manhunt Ongoing for Charlie Kirk Killer As Security Fears Grow

The Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed that a suspect in the killing of Conservative Talk host Charlie Kirk has not been identified and remains at large. Officials say more than 3,000 people attended the outdoor debate at Utah Valley University.

Two individuals initially taken into custody were later released after investigators determined they had no ties to the shooting. One of them was later booked on obstruction charges unrelated to the attack. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the other person of interest questioned earlier in the day had also been released after interrogation.

Law enforcement believes the attack was a single shot fired from a rooftop location on campus, and was likely not the work of an amateur. Campus security cameras have provided the only information so far about the suspected shooter, showing someone dressed in dark clothing. The motive for the attack has not been determined.

Authorities have asked the public to provide any information or tips through a digital tip line established by the FBI’s Salt Lake City field office.

Multiple witnesses have said there was minimal security and no screenings in place for those in attendance. The school’s police department had six officers on duty at the time in addition to Kirk’s private security team. Following the shooting, law enforcement evacuated buildings across the campus while establishing multiple crime scenes. UVU will remain closed until Monday.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox urged the shooter to surrender, warning that the full weight of the law would be brought to bear once the suspect is caught. At the same time, President Trump took to Truth Social to directly blame the shooting on “Radical Left” extremism, calling it the product of escalating rhetoric.

The killing has also raised broader security concerns for those in the political sphere, from personalities to elected officials, as emotions run high.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) went on CNN’s The Source on Wednesday night, describing tension and outbursts on the House floor after Kirk’s shooting was announced. He says there has been a “deluge” of lawmakers asking for heightened security in the wake of Kirk’s death.