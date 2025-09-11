Wagon Wheel’s WIKI Named Hanover College Athletics Flagship

Wagon Wheel Broadcasting and Hanover College Athletics have announced a partnership making Madison, IN’s 95.3 WIKI the flagship radio station of Panther Athletics, carrying select football and basketball games for regional fans for the 2025-2026 season.

Hanover College Athletic Hall of Fame member Larry Duke will provide play-by-play duties. Rob Lafary will join Duke as color commentator.

Hanover College Athletics Vice President Mark Shook said, “We’re thrilled to partner with 95.3 Wiki to expand our reach and bring Panther athletics to more fans than ever before. This partnership will help us move forward in creating an outstanding listening experience for our community and fans around the world.”

95.3 Wiki News-Sports Director and Operations Manager Josh Myers said, “95.3 WIKI Sports is proud to partner with Hanover College to bring exciting Athletics to local radio airwaves. We have been bringing area sports to the airwaves for over a quarter century, and just like Hanover College Athletics, we are still going strong.”