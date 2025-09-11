25th Annual Power of Urban Radio Forum Set for October in DC

The 25th Annual Power of Urban Radio Forum will take place on October 16. The event has taken place at the USBC Headquarters in Washington, DC. Hosted by Kizart Media Partners, the forum aims to connect brands with the $1.5 trillion Black consumer market.

With support from the National Association of Black Owned Businesses, brand executives, agency CEOs, and media investment leaders will unite for a series of discussions focused on multicultural marketing and advertising strategies.

Service Broadcasting EVP of Sales Kevin Jenkins will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Carol H. Williams, Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of Carol H. Williams Advertising, will serve as this year’s keynote speaker.

Procter & Gamble Vice President of Multicultural Acceleration Lela Coffey will lead the National Marketers Workshop with panelists Briane Boyles of General Motors, Shani Hosten of AARP, and Dom Hardaway of Toyota Motors USA. Another panel will feature Chief Investment Officers from Publicis Media USA, Horizon Media, and IPG, who together oversee more than $200 billion in media spending.

An African American Agency CEO discussion will include Sanders Wingo Advertising’s Bob Wingo, Burrell Communications Group’s Tara Deveaux, Fuse Advertising’s Cliff Franklin, Amplify Media’s Imani Greene, and TKT and Associates’ Kimberly Bunton.

Cheyenne Bridgewater-Kizart, President of KMP Digital Media Strategies, will lead a digital and social media session with executives from P&G, AARP, Toyota, and GM. Leaders from Burrell Communications Group, Sanders Wingo Advertising, The Greene Group, Amplify Media Group, and Carol H. Williams Advertising will also participate.

The event is co-chaired by WHUR Radio and WHUT Television General Manager Sean Plater; Audacy Washington, DC Senior Vice President and Market Manager Ivy Savoy-Smith; and Urban One Co-President Eddie Harrell.

KMP Managing Partner Sherman Kizart said, “This year marks a significant milestone for the Power of Urban Radio Forum as it is our silver anniversary, our 25th year of setting an even higher standard of bringing together the country’s leading Advertising, Marketing, Media, and Broadcast leaders. We remain true to our mission of driving more investment in diverse-owned and targeted media. The 2025 Power of Urban Radio Forum will accomplish that mission as more and more CMOs, senior marketing execs, CEOs, and senior agency and media agency executives share their extraordinary knowledge and opportunities for the diverse African American media communities.”